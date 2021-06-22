Kodak Black Comes Under Fire for His Kobe Bryant-Inspired Helicopter

Kodak Black is receiving backlash for his recent birthday celebration. The rapper, who turned 24 on Friday, June 11, took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of his party. However, his festivities didn't sit well with his followers. Per his images, the "Gleerious" musician appeared to celebrate his birthday with a Kobe Bryant theme. For one, he wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the late athlete's name and number displayed on the back. Moreover, Kodak posed between a purple and gold Tesla Model X and a matching-colored helicopter. "I'm Ouchea 24 a Day I'm Like Kobe #KtB @kobebryant #HappyBirthdayKodak Out Now," the...