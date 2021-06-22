Cancel
NBA

Kodak Black Comes Under Fire for His Kobe Bryant-Inspired Helicopter

imdb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodak Black is receiving backlash for his recent birthday celebration. The rapper, who turned 24 on Friday, June 11, took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of his party. However, his festivities didn't sit well with his followers. Per his images, the "Gleerious" musician appeared to celebrate his birthday with a Kobe Bryant theme. For one, he wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the late athlete's name and number displayed on the back. Moreover, Kodak posed between a purple and gold Tesla Model X and a matching-colored helicopter. "I'm Ouchea 24 a Day I'm Like Kobe #KtB @kobebryant #HappyBirthdayKodak Out Now," the...

Kodak Black
Kobe Bryant
#Lakers#Ktb
Los Angeles Lakers
Gold
Basketball
Instagram
Celebrities
Sports
