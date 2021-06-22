Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Everything We Know About a Potential Mare of Easttown Season 2

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMare? Maybe! While the first and currently only season of Mare of Easttown seemed to be a pretty open and shut case, the door has not been entirely closed to another installment. HBO boss Casey Bloys said it, star Kate Winslet said it, and most importantly, creator and writer Brad Ingelsby is saying that a season two is not an impossibility. The problem is, as it usually is, whether or not there's a story to be told. In a new interview with TVLine, Ingelsby laid it out on the table. "If we can crack a story that is as great [as Season 1] and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Winslet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mare Of Easttown#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Chief Speaks out on Possibility of 'Mare of Easttown' Season 2

Mare of Easttown was an undeniable massive hit for HBO, and now the network's chief has spoken out about the possibility of the series being renewed for Season 2. Deadline reports that Casey Bloys —chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max — was speaking to the press recently when he was asked about Mare of Easttown coming back. Bloys' response essentially boiled down to: it's unlikely but not impossible.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Everything we know about Sara in Genshin Impact

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’: Everything You Need to Know About Amazon’s Big Money Adaptation

[Editor’s note: This story was originally published on October 7, 2019]. While Amazon has become an Emmys juggernaut with more intimate series like “Fleabag” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” those kind of character-based stories are not all the streaming service does – or plans to do. And no upcoming series proves that point more than Amazon’s long-awaited, multi-season television adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.”
TV Seriesimdb.com

Everything to Know About the New Gossip Girl

Ready to head back to Constance Billard? A new generation of wealthy, privileged Upper East Siders are about to meet their match on the new Gossip Girl, which debuts this week on HBO Max. These new kids are just as beautiful, just as rich and just as powerful as they were in the original series, but these teens are living in 2021, and it's a whole new world of gossip, scandal and social media mayhem. There are a lot of mysteries waiting to be unveiled when the series premieres, but there are a few things to know ahead of time about what to expect from the new series, which comes from writer and creator Josh Safran. Safran worked on the original Gossip Girl and once attended a fancy New York...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Search Party’: Jeff Goldblum Joins Season 5 Cast Of HBO Max Dark Comedy

Jeff Goldblum joins the absurd world of Search Party in a recurring role for the HBO Max series’ fifth season. From creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.
Musichypebeast.com

Everything We Know About Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

Arriving tomorrow, Tyler, the Creator’s highly-anticipated new album Call Me If You Get Lost was only officially announced on June 17, but the artist appears to have commenced the album’s mysterious rollout about two weeks ago. In the follow-up to 2019’s Grammy Award-winning IGOR — based around a character that dons a platinum blonde wig — it seems that Tyler’s newest release will also feature a new character, marked by his recurrent wearing of a fur cap in promotional videos and album art that depicts an ID card identifying him as “Tyler Baudelaire.”
Comicsthecinemaholic.com

Godzilla Singular Point Season 2: Everything We Know

‘Godzilla Singular Point’ is an original science fiction anime series that takes place in the year 2030. Genius young engineer Yun Arikawa is employed at the local jack-of-all-trades shop Otaki Factory. While visiting a remote and abandoned house to investigate some odd noises, he hears a song in an unknown language. Meanwhile, Mei Kamino, a science major involved in the studies of imaginary creatures, comes to the Misakioku Radio Observatory on the behest of her professor to investigate a “special signal,” which turns out to be the same song that Yun hears. As kaiju begin to appear all over the world, Mei and Yun discover that the song might be the reason behind it.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Get to Know the Love Island USA Season 3 Cast With New Beach Pics & More

It's time to say "aloha" to the sexy singles taking on Love Island this season. Ahead of the Wednesday, July 7 premiere, E! News has exclusively nabbed the Islanders' latest cast portraits and answers to some crucial dating questions. The 12 contestants—including Olivia Kaiser, Kyra Lizama, Trina Njoroge, Cashay Proudfoot, Shannon St. Clair, Korey Gandy, Josh Goldstein, Jeremy Hershberg, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr., Christian Longnecker, Will Moncada and Javonny Vega—are set to embark on a summer of love as they head to Hawaii to find the one. However, the journey for love isn't as easy as it may seem....
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Kate Winslet: I have to work hard as an actress and stay in the game

Kate Winslet won't let her work ethic drop because there are "so many incredible actresses" all competing for roles. The 45-year-old British star began her career at the age of just 15 in 1991 BBC sci-fi show 'Dark Season' - which was written by future 'Doctor Who' showrunner Russell T Davies - and made her movie debut in Peter Jackson's acclaimed 'Heavenly Creatures' in 1994 and the roles and accolades have never stopped.
Comicsthecinemaholic.com

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2: Everything we Know

Based on a Japanese series written and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja, ‘Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’ or ‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ is a comedy TV anime with distinctive yuri and fantasy elements. The story revolves around corporate employee Kobayashi, who discovers a big dragon is waiting for her right outside her home one day. The dragon takes the shape of a human girl and tells Kobayashi that her name is Tooru and that she is there to fulfill the promise from the night before. It is revealed that Kobayashi did meet Tooru on the previous night, but she was deeply inebriated at the time. Kobayashi lets Tooru stay with her and serve as her maid, not knowing exactly what will result from her decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy