It is hard for any MLB fan to find something Shohei Ohtani cannot do. He will get a strikeout on the mound and immediately put on his helmet and hit a home run soon after. The two-way legend finally got to step into the batter’s box at Yankee Stadium on Monday as his Los Angeles Angels are taking on the New York Yankees. He stepped onto hallowed grounds and immediately made it clear why people from all over the world tune in to see him play.