Botched Tackles Body Dysmorphia and a Heartbreaking Nose Job

Over the past few episodes of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline has found herself in an incredibly difficult situation following her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) plastic surgery procedure. After her surgery was complete, Cline was sent home to recover. Her mother, Christy, and her stepfather, Corey, were tasked with going out to get her pain medication. However, they were gone for hours, leaving Cline to share just how much she was struggling following the procedure (her on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean even called 911 so that Cline could receive treatment since Christy and Corey were nowhere to be found). The whole situation prompted many to criticize Christy for not being there for her daughter. But, Cline recently put on a united front with her mother on social media.