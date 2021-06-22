Cancel
Britney Spears Called Conservatorship an "Oppressive and Controlling Tool" in Confidential Court Records

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA June 22 report from The New York Times reveals how Britney Spears first pushed to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator nearly five years ago. According to confidential court records reviewed by the newspaper, which E! News has not independently obtained, the pop star spoke out against Jamie and her conservatorship's strict guidelines as early as 2016. She reportedly detailed her grievances to a court investigator, who wrote in the 2016 report, according to The New York Times, that Britney felt the conservatorship had "too much control" over aspects of her life, including "whom she dated to the...

