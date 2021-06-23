Cancel
MLB

LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on mound, Franco's smashing start

 12 days ago

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound, taking on Kevin Gausman and the Giants at Angel Stadium. Because the game is being played in an American League park, it has the potential to be the first where an NL team uses a designated hitter and the AL team does not. Ohtani has hit for himself in seven of his starts this season and went into Tuesday tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs.

