Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Takes Ava Dash Relationship Public For the First Time

imdb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift is "All Too Well" without Conor Kennedy—and apparently he is doing just fine without her, too. The 26-year-old was spotted with model Ava Dash, 21, at a party in The Hamptons on Friday, June 18, co-hosted by Andrew Warren, Ryan Thomas-Roth and Danielle Naftali. Ava is the daughter of Roc-a-Fella co-founder Damon Dash and designer Rachel Roy. "Conor and Ava were so lovely together and dancing with each other the whole night," a source tells E! News. "They helped set up for the event and are two of the most kind and down to earth people. You can really see how in love they are and how comfortable and close they are." The source continued,...

www.imdb.com
