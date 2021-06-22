Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here's the One Thing Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Split Does Not Change

imdb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are once again no more. On Monday, June 21, news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her longtime on-and-off boyfriend had yet again called it quits, nearly a year after speculation arose over their reconciliation during the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, renewed concern over his fidelity once again drove a wedge between the two and, according to a source close to Khloe, she broke up with him "very recently." "They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Reacted to Claims Tristan Attended a 22-Year-Old’s Party With Other Women Before Their Breakup

Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be over, but the drama is far from done. Khloé Kardashian responded to Tristan Thompson cheating rumors before their breakup. News broke of Khloé and Tristan’s breakup on Monday, June 21, after Page Six reported that the former couple—who have been on and off since 2016—had split “a few weeks ago” after rumors that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with model Sydney Chase. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” an insider told Page Six. “Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”
NBAOk Magazine

Tristan Thompson Emerged From A Bedroom With 3 Women Looking ‘Disheveled’ Days Before Khloé Kardashian Admitted She ‘Wants More Kids’ With Him: Report

Another day, another Tristan Thompson scandal. After a new report claiming the Boston Celtics player was up to no good at a recent party comes on the heels of Khloé Kardashian revealing she "wants more kids" with the serial cheater. Article continues below advertisement. According to DailyMail, the NBA player,...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands with Lamar Odom During KUWTK Reunion

Andy Cohen asked Khloe how she feels about Lamar admitting he mistreated her in the past. Khloe Kardashian opened up about where she stands with her ex Lamar Odom. During Part 2 of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion on Sunday, the reality star was asked by host Andy Cohen if she is still in communication with the former NBA player, whom she divorced in 2016.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms She’s Dating Tristan Again & Shares Why She Took Him Back

On the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, Khloe Kardashian revealed why she took Tristan Thompson back after cheating. Plus, she and Kylie Jenner talked about the drama with Jordyn Woods. For the first time, Khloe Kardashian flat-out admitted that she’s back together with Tristan Thompson during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which was filmed in April 2021. Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were NOT together romantically while filming the show’s 20th season during the second half of 2020. However, she didn’t hold back from explaining why she took the NBA star back, despite him cheating on her twice.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Motherhood and More

A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner, in October 2007, when the hit reality series debuted on E! Since then, the women have taken nearly every industry imaginable by storm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy