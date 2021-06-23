Cancel
Nicki Minaj Calls On Michael B. Jordan to Rename His Rum Brand With Ties to Caribbean Culture

imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot everyone is intoxicated by the name of Michael B. Jordan's new liquor company. Over the weekend, the Black Panther star's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, shared photos from an apparent launch party for a rum called J'Ouvert. "Congratulations on the launch of your rum baby!!! I'm so proud of you!!!" Lori captioned an Instagram Story photo of Michael at the gathering, according to screenshots shared on social media. However, many took social media to express their disappointment with the 34-year-old actor's company name, including Nicki Minaj. Some have even accused the brand of cultural appropriation. Traditionally, J'Ouvert is a festival that...

