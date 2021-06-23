Michael B. Jordan Apologizes for Rum Brand's Controversial Name

Things are heating up for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan this 4th of July weekend and no, we’re not talking about the weather!. The “Creed” actor and social media influencer have been soaking up the sun on a romantic island getaway all weekend long and have been keeping us up to date on their whereabouts via Instagram stories. On Saturday night, Harvey took to the ‘Gram to share some steamy snippets of the couples’ baecation while giving us all major FOMO. While their exact location is unknown, wherever they are looks lavish and perfect for a weekend getaway for two.