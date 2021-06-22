Cancel
MLB

Former MLB Star Ben Zobrist Accuses Pastor of Affair With His Wife and Defrauding Charity

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-baseball pro Ben Zobrist is going to bat after his wife allegedly had an affair with their pastor. In May, the two-time World Series champion filed a lawsuit in Nashville against pastor Byron Yawn for having an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with his wife of 15 years, Julianna Zobrist, according to the complaint obtained by E! News. Ben is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages from Byron. The lawsuit states that Byron was the Senior Pastor and Elder at Community Bible Church; named Executive Director of Ben's organization known as the Patriot Forward Charity; and the owner of the consulting business...

Ben Zobrist
Julianna Zobrist
#Pastor#Community Bible Church
