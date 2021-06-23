Cancel
Accidents

Hilden Mill: Fire at abandoned mill in Lisburn

By Long Reads
BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are battling a blaze at Hilden Mill in the outskirts of Lisburn. It is the second fire at the site in recent months, with a section of its roof having been destroyed in May. Six fire engines were at the scene on Tuesday night and firefighters were back at...

www.bbc.co.uk
#Lisburn#Firefighters#Fire Engines#Lagan#Accident#Sdlp Lagan Valley#Barbour Thread#English
Accidents
Public Safety
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Abandoned Mill St. Building in Kalamazoo Destroyed in Sunday Fire

While many people were getting ready to celebrate their dads with Father's Day, firefighters were battling a blaze that erupted in an empty building in Kalamazoo. The building, on the corner of Mill Street and Riverview, was reported to be on fire early on Sunday morning, according to a press release from The City of Kalamazoo Public Safety. The press release goes on to say that firefighters arrived around 4:30 in the morning to find flames engulfing the first and second floors. Thermal imaging was used to check for potential victims inside the building which, thankfully, were not found. The fire itself was under control in about 45 minutes. However, officials remained on scene for hours to ensure that no hot spots remained.
AccidentsBBC

Man treated by paramedics after Fortrose shed blaze

A man was treated by paramedics after a fire which affected four semi-detached homes. Firefighters were called to reports of a shed on fire in Deans Road in Fortrose on the Black Isle at 17:52 on Sunday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three fire engines initially went...
AccidentsBBC

Strabane: Large fire has broken out at coffin makers

Firefighters remain at the scene of a large fire at a coffin makers in Strabane, County Tyrone. Eighty firefighters, 10 fire engines and four special appliances were at the blaze at O'Doherty's on Railway Street. West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan was nearby when he heard an "explosion" and said there...
AccidentsBBC

Elephant and Castle fire caused by electrical fault

A huge fire which left six people needing medical treatment in south London was caused by an electrical car fault, London Fire Brigade (LFB) have said. About 100 firefighters battled the blaze by Elephant and Castle station on Tuesday 29 June. LFB said the fire was "accidental" and was caused...
AccidentsBBC

North Belfast: 100 tonnes of paper on fire at recycling plant

The NI Fire and Rescue Service has said it found about 100 tonnes of paper on fire at a recycling company in north Belfast. It was called to Bailey Waste on the Limestone Road just before 17:00 BST. Forty-one firefighters were needed to deal with the blaze which had created...
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

50,000 chickens die in fire after ‘accidental ignition’ at poultry houses

Tens of thousands of hens have been killed in a huge blaze at a poultry farm.The fire had broken out a chicken house in Driffield, East Yorkshire, before spreading to another, killing about 50,000 hens in total.Some 45 firefighters were at the scene to deal with the incident, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.Thousands hens were killed in the fire, caused by an “accidental ignition”, which spread over two poultry houses, each containing around 25,000 hens.The brigade was alerted to the incident at just after 6pm on Friday afternoon. The fire was put out by Saturday afternoon and firefighters are...
Clark Mills, NYWKTV

Fire crews respond to blaze at old mill in Clark Mills

CLARK MILLS, N.Y. -- Multiple fire crews responded to a blaze at the former Hind and Harrison Plush Mill on Main Street in Clark Mills on Monday evening. Calls came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a fire at the old mill. Nearly a dozen fire companies were one scene for most of the evening, some into the overnight hours. Main Street in Clark Mills was closed. There were no reports of any injuries.
Newberry, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Firefighters put out fire at Newberry lumber mill

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Fire crews put out a fire late Friday night at the West Fraser Lumber Mill in Newberry. Newberry County fire stations responded to a fire at the lumber mill on College Street just before 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the Friendly Fire Department. Several other departments...
Clark Mills, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hind & Harrison Plush Building in Clark Mills

The sky above Clark Mills was filled with an orange glow and plumes of smoke as a result of a massive fire that broke out at the old Hind & Harrison Plush Company building. The Clark Mills Fire Department and several other local fire departments responded to the blaze at the building Monday night just before 8PM. In addition to the Clark Mills Fire Department, whose fire house was close by, fire crews came in to assist in battling the blaze from Westmoreland, Clinton, Stittville, Yorkville, Vernon Center, Vernon, Deansboro, Stanwix Heights, Clayville, Whitesboro, Oriskany, and other first responders, according to the Herkimer-Oneida County Fire Dispatch Facebook page.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Inside the Canadian town wiped off the map by a heat wave: ‘I watched my pets burn alive’

Nine foot high flames were lapping at Pierre Quevillon’s Lytton home when he bundled his two dogs into his truck, ready to flee town.He ran back inside to rescue his cat, only to return to his truck to find it already engulfed in flames.With no choice but to abandon his burning vehicle, and the dogs inside, Quevillon fled town on foot, his cat in his arms.“I ran towards the town and the fire was pretty much following me,” he says. “And in about 15 minutes, the whole town was gone.”Quevillon is one of an estimated 1,000 residents of Lytton,...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

'There was rubble everywhere': Resident, 49, describes terrifying moment the roof of his building in Ladbroke Grove COLLAPSED leaving him and 12 other neighbours trapped inside

Terrified residents of an upmarket west London street spoke of their horror after firefighters rescued 13 people from a property after the roof collapsed. The incident took place at a building housing four flats on Chesterton Road in Ladbroke Grove, west London. The London Fire Brigade and the police were...
AccidentsBBC

Lightning strike caused Strabane blaze, fire service says

A large fire which completely destroyed a coffin makers in Strabane, County Tyrone, was caused by lightning, NI Fire and Rescue Service has said. The blaze broke out at O'Doherty & Sons on Railway Street on Sunday afternoon as storms hit the north west. At the height of the fire,...
TrafficBBC

Mum of six and dad of eight killed in Cockermouth tractor crash

A mother of six was one of two people killed in a collision between a tractor and a car in Cumbria. Michelle Pattinson, 42, was a passenger in a Ford S-Max being driven by Shaun Milburn, 34, at the A66/A595 Fitz roundabout, near Cockermouth, where the crash happened early on Saturday.
AccidentsBBC

Walker dies after collapsing on Snowdonia's Aran Benllyn

A walker has collapsed and died on a mountain in Snowdonia. Attempts to resuscitate the man were made by members of the group he was walking with on Aran Benllyn. Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team was called at 10:00 BST on Saturday, and sought help from the coastguard helicopter because of the remote area.