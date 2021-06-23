Cancel
Wilmington, DE

Follow These Steps to Make Your Own Delicious Summer Mocktail

By Ashley Breeding
 12 days ago

For those summer evenings when you want a cocktail without the alcohol, try Torbert Street Social's Strawberry and Cherry Tomato Mocktail. At Torbert Street Social, seasoned bartender Victoria Reed has a skill for turning any pick of poison into a work of art. Whiskey cocktail in a coupe with a daisy? An old-fashioned Penicillin with a shot of smoke? I'll take one of each—but not on a school night. (Or during a work lunch or photo shoot, I've learned.) For those summer occasions when you want the ritual or celebration of a cocktail sans the proof, Reed has the perfect solution: the Strawberry and Cherry Tomato Mocktail.

