The mortality rate in nursing homes jumped 32% in 2020 as COVID-19 ravaged the elderly and had a devastating effect on Medicare beneficiaries. The 32% uptick equates to a loss of 169,291 more lives in 2020 compared to numbers from 2019, according to a Tuesday report from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. A total of 22% of all Medicare beneficiaries in care homes died last year, up from 17% in 2019, and approximately 1,000 more beneficiaries died per day in April 2020 than in April 2019.