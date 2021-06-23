Cancel
Back to Basics: Natural Ventilation and its Use in Different Contexts

ArchDaily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomation is everywhere around us - our homes, furniture, offices, cars, and even our clothing; we have become so accustomed to being surrounded by automated systems that we have forgotten what life was like without them. And while automation has noticeably improved the quality of interior spaces with solutions like purified air and temperature control, nothing compares to the natural cool breeze of mother nature.

DesignArchDaily

“Architecture Stands Out Because It Has Something to Say to its Context”: In conversation with Mario Botta

Swiss architect Mario Botta is known for his geometrically imposing, spatially captivating structures that are invariably dressed in zebra-like horizontal stripes in either black and white or red and white combinations. These both traditional and strikingly modern villas, chapels, wineries, schools, libraries, museums, company headquarters, banks, and residential blocks are scattered throughout towns and mountainous villages in the architect’s native Ticino region in southern Switzerland, extend all over Europe and can be encountered in places as far away as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the USA.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Natural Ventilation Solutions in Interior Design

When designing homes, architecture is constantly evolving and adapting to environmental conditions. Each climate has specific needs and requires different solutions in terms of comfort. Hot and humid environments require a very different design from cold and dry environments. Natural ventilation, for example, is very important in projects located in warm climates.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Black Staircase Iterations And Their Magnificent Designs

Staircases have a very interesting duality associated with them. On one hand, they have a well-defined functionality, being meant to connect spaces positioned on different height levels. On the other hand they’ve developed a strong aesthetic and we have many different types of staircases and lots of different styles that they can be associated with. Staircases have become statement pieces thanks to their sculptural and architectural nature. Today we’re going to be checking out black stairs specifically and seeing all the interesting ways in which they stand out.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Above Board Living / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Manufacturers: David Reddy Furniture, Evolution Windows. Text description provided by the architects. Where the land meets the sea the blue expanse of ocean and sky is a magnet for humanity, the Blue Planet Dwellers; this home, created for a family reaching maturity, with adult children and parents deeply passionate about good design, expressed through their creation and manufacture of accessories for daily life, aimed to remove barriers to that irresistible attraction. They craved the ability to live their lives intimately connected to the nearby Bronte Beach and the Pacific Ocean horizon beyond; to watch the morning sun rise from its depths and be immersed in the conditions of the surf and sea breezes rising from the water.
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Why Track Restoration Progress in Africa’s Drylands? Back to Basics

Despite pivotal advancements in satellite-based remote sensing, restoration monitoring in Africa’s drylands remains a significant challenge – particularly in sparsely vegetated areas, and those where restoration doesn’t involve trees. This session hands the floor to the experts, leaders and innovators who are actively restoring and monitoring Africa’s drylands. Panellists share...
DesignArchDaily

OPEN CALL: ArchDaily & Strelka Award 2021

ArchDaily, Strelka Institute, and Strelka KB announce the second edition of their jointly curated award and are accepting applications from the territories of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. Submit your project by July 30. More than ever, in the...
Interior Designthegramblinite.com

Six Inspiring Farmhouse-Style Ideas Using Natural Wood

Farmhouse-style interiors have been popular for the last few years and the look remains as sought after as ever. There are enough iterations of the style (modern, industrial, French, rustic, and more) to suit most tastes. Signature elements include open shelving, shiplap, apron sinks, and a preference for natural, honest materials-stone, metal, and above all wood, new and reclaimed. "When it comes to farm-style decor, most of us think of the kitchen first," says Linda Jovanovich, of the American Hardwood Information Center. "But it can work equally well in bedrooms, living areas, even bathrooms. Incorporating natural hardwood into the design is a great way to achieve the look without going overboard into kitsch." Here are six inspiring uses of the perennial style.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Aedas Envisions a Fluid Design for a Tourist Resort Tower in Zhanjiang

Aedas has unveiled the design for a tourist leisure resort that takes the form of an organically-spaced 266-meter tower in the harbour city of Zhanjiang. Located at the intersection of three distinct urban areas, the Zhanjiang Yun Hai No. 1 Tower becomes a portal for the city and a symbol of its development. With a tower design inspired by the motion of koi fish, and a podium echoing the shape of waves, the project creates an allegory of Zhanjiang’s harbour culture.
HousingArchDaily

Olympic Urbanism: The Afterlife of Olympic Parks and Stadiums

Since their inception in 1896, modern-day Olympics have been regarded by hosting cities as an opportunity to project to the world a specific image of themselves, to subsidize large infrastructure projects, or to rapidly unfold redevelopment schemes. Past the frequently discussed eye-catching stadiums, there is a complex story of Olympic urbanism, which encompasses the large scale developments catalyzed by the event. Exploring the urban and architectural legacy of the Games, the success stories, the white elephants, and the administrative agendas, the following discusses what the Olympics leave behind in the hosting cities.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden

Text description provided by the architects. Finally, almost everybody agrees that our cities should be compact, dense, and programmatically diverse. Although there are quantitative nuances regarding these points, most of our efforts aim to consolidate a model of a city different from the positivism outlined in the Athens Chart. Rural migrations to urban centers overflowed imagined densities, forcing us to abandon the idea that there is a single program linked to large areas of land.
AgricultureArchDaily

Zebros Farm / Martins Architecture Office

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the renovation of a farmhouse initially conceived to host monks in the XIII century. The house has been in same family since XIX century serving several purposes, inter alia, as agricultural workers house and residency of its ultimate owner, who conducted a material refurbishment in the 90’s. At the research we realize that parts of the house were transformed into a succession of habitable areas without a structured typology. The site still defines itself with patterns of wine production and agriculture in general.
Home & GardenArchDaily

The Limitless Material Possibilities of Lacquered Boards

Wood-based materials manufacturer EGGER continues to develop and improve its matt and high-gloss PerfectSense Lacquered Board - a range of surfaces that has been on the market for five years and that provides high-quality visual and haptic properties. Since its launch in 2015, the PerfectSense Matt and Gloss MDF Lacquered...
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Mumbai Apartment by Nelly Prodan Design

Mumbai Apartment is a luxury and vintage home located in Kiev, Ukraine, designed in 2020 by Nelly Prodan Design. The interior design of this small apartment is inspired by the client’s favorite restaurant Dishroom (Shoreditch) located in London. Indian motives with a focus on the adequate materials and colors. Wiped, old, cozy, luxurious, and vintage. A brass of warm tones from natural wood and deep colors.