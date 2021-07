Capcom has released a new trailer today for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles as we get a better look at the modern era gameplay. In this latest trailer, which you can check out down below, we get a better look at how the game has been updated and how the mechanics to it will work as you're now playing this series on modern platforms with new graphics and options. It's still a blast from the past, but with a totally new experience for everyone to have. Enjoy the trailer as it's still set to be released in North America and Europe on July 27th, 2021, for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.