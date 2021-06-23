Childish Gambino, Bon Iver to Appear on Brittany Howard’s ‘Jaime Reimagined’

One of the best things about music is when artists put their own unique spin on iconic songs. Sometimes they change the song’s original genre, swap in new lyrics or reimagine its intent. Modern artists will always cover classic songs, such as twenty one pilots undertaking “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley or Miley Cyrus performing “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin. But did you know that some of your favorite, and arguably timeless, tracks are actually covers themselves?