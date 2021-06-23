Cancel
Childish Gambino, Bon Iver to Appear on Brittany Howard’s ‘Jaime Reimagined’

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 12 days ago
Brittany Howard will release Jamie Imagined on July 23rd via ATO Records. The album features reinterpretations and remixes of the songs on Howard’s 2019 album Jamie by artists like Common, Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, and Little Dragon. To preview the release, Howard shared Little Dragon’s remix of “Presence” along with...

