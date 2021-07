Warzone’s Season 4 updated added the Nail Gun to the game’s ever-growing arsenal, but players are now asking for Raven to nerf it just days after its release. The Nail Gun is one of the three guns to be released in Season 4 of Warzone, joining the likes of the MG 82 LMG and C58 Assault Rifle. While Raven Software has already announced that the MG 82 will be getting a nerf, it looks like the Nail Gun has slipped under the radar.