Declan Rice is ready to take a penalty for England at Euro 2020 having learned his lessons from a dreadful spot-kick record as a youngster in Chelsea’s academy.The West Ham midfielder admitted on Friday that he stepped up for three penalties to win tournaments as a youngster and missed them all, which may concern Gareth Southgate ahead of Tuesday’s last-16 tie with Germany.Rice insisted however that he will put his hand up to take another if needed as he has learned from those experiences. The 22-year-old took two penalties for West Ham this season, scoring one and missing another.“Three...