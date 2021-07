Jake Paul is not worried about Tyron Woodley training with “old man” Floyd Mayweather ahead of their upcoming boxing match this summer. Paul and Woodley meet on August 28 in what is set to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the summer. Ahead of their upcoming boxing match, Woodley revealed that he has been training with Mayweather, who is universally regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. There is also another connection with Mayweather and the Paul brothers, as Mayweather just fought Logan Paul to an eight-round No Decision in an exhibition bout.