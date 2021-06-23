Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’: Does Free Will Exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains SPOILERS for the first two episodes of Loki. So far, Loki has revealed that everything that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is part of a “Sacred Timeline” preserved and maintained by a mysterious group of immortal beings known as “Time-Keepers.” These Time-Keepers use the TVA to monitor and repair this one universe from any deviation from their grand plan. When Loki stole the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame, that wasn’t supposed to happen, making him a “Variant” time criminal and landing him at the TVA. But when the Avengers took the Infinity Stones to stop Thanos in Endgame, that apparently was supposed to happen, and thus the Sacred Timeline was maintained.

103gbfrocks.com
Community Policy
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Free Will#Tva#Avengers#The Infinity Stones#Marvel And Loki#Screencrush#Loki Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Did ‘Loki’s TVA Erase The Netflix Marvel Shows From Existence?

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, every single hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe banded together to defeat Thanos and save reality — with a few very notable exceptions. Despite the fact that their series had been sold with the tagline “#ItsAllConnected,” no one from any of Marvel’s Netflix series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of the Defenders, appeared in that final battle. Neither did anyone from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the first episode of Loki, even refers to Agent Coulson — who “died” in The Avengers then headlined that show — but doesn’t mention the fact that he’s (sort of) still alive out there somewhere in Marvel’s “Sacred Timeline.”
ComicsComicBook

Loki: Marvel Studios Releases First “Lady Loki” Variant Poster

"Lady Loki" (Sophia Di Martino) travels to your timeline in the latest character poster from Marvel Studios original series Loki. Episode 2, "The Variant," reveals that this "lesser Loki" — as she's called by the Loki Variant L1130 (Tom Hiddleston) arrested by the Time Variance Authority for his crimes against the Sacred timeline — is the hooded fugitive murdering Minutemen and wreaking havoc across timelines. This female Loki has been identified as Sylvie Laufeydottir, according to a closer look at the TVA dossier studied by Loki in Episode 2, sparking speculation Martino's enigmatic Variant is an adaptation of Marvel comics character Sylvie Lushton — a Loki-powered sorceress who becomes the new Enchantress.
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Marvel’s Loki is coming to Fortnite Crew in July

Epic Games teased back in May that the Marvel character Loki would be coming to Fortnite through a loading screen background released for Fortnite Crew subscribers. It was only Loki’s shadow, but fans still spotted it and caused speculation about the trickster being added to the game. The Invasion season has primarily had AT&T and WarnerMedia properties so far, like Rick Sanchez and Superman, but it looks like that’s about to change.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Becomes Fastest-Growing Marvel Studios Show

As they say, the third time is the charm. It's not that Marvel Studios' previous two shows performed worse than anything else available on streaming, it's just that Loki has become the most popular series in the world quicker than either WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to Parrot Analytics, it took WandaVision two weeks to become the most in-demand show available on streaming platforms. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on the other hand, took eight days.
ComicsGeekTyrant

New Poster for Marvel's LOKI Features Lady Loki

Marvel has released a new poster for the Disney+ series Loki, and it features Sophia Di Martino as Lady Loki. This Loki Variant made her big debut in episode 2, which was titled “The Variant.” She is hellbent on causing chaos in the sacred timeline, and by the end of episode 2, that’s exactly what she did. She managed to escape the TVA with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki following her.
Movies247tempo.com

The Highest-Grossing Movies in the Marvel Universe

Marvel seems to be the gift that keeps on giving for movie makers and audiences alike. There’s even a collective term for the gift — the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — that describes superhero films produced by Marvel Studios, based on characters from Marvel comics. 24/7 Tempo has compiled a...
Movieswkml.com

Ranking The Fast and Furious Cinematic Universe

First thing is first, I love all the Fast and Furious movies, I love them more than I should. It is unironically one of the best action franchises to date because it knows and understands exactly what it is. People go into the theaters expecting a certain flavor of wild, but also have no idea what they’re getting into. Among the Fast Franchise, we acknowledge they’re all a hell of a ride but we still have to rank them. So here is the definitive list for the Fast and Furious movies ranked, from bottom to top. There are NO spoilers for the newest installment of the franchise Fast 9 in this article.
ComicsNME

‘Black Widow’ review: Marvel’s cinematic web expands to a new generation

Eighty years ago, Timely Comics published the first adventures of Black Widow – then a cloaked mystic who is murdered and becomes “Satan’s ambassador” on Earth. Doomed to stalk battlefields, murdering Nazis so that her master may gorge on their corrupt souls, 1940s Widow bears little resemblance to Timely successor Marvel‘s box office-smashing super-spy – now the subject of her own Avengers spin-off.
MoviesPolygon

Loki reinvents every Marvel movie for the better

Three episodes into the new Disney Plus series, Loki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already gone through some massive changes. And no, I’m not just talking about Owen Wilson’s mustache. I mean massive, cataclysmic changes that don’t just affect what we’ll see in the rest of Phase 4. I mean events that change our perception of every single MCU movie ever.
TV Seriesthrillgeek.com

Marvel Shares ‘Loki’ Mid-Season Sneak Peek

For those that have been keeping up to date with “Loki” as the show unfolds, a new teaser from Marvel has dropped showing a little bit of the first the first three episodes, as well as what we can expect coming up. Be sure to pay close attention to the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Marvel Studios approached Loki’s sexuality

Actress Sophia Di Martino who plays Sylvie at Marvel Studios talks about the scene where Loki’s sexuality is revealed. In the third episode of the series Loki there is a conversation between the characters of Sophia Di Martino Y Tom Hiddleston, where the bisexuality of the Asgardian God of Mischief. This is the first time Marvel Studios reveals that one of their leads is LGBTQ +, so it was important to them that the scene turned out perfect.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Fans Think Loki Just Hinted At Kang

Did Loki drop some big hints about Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Fans certainly seem to think so. On the eve of Loki episode 4's release, social media is lighting up with renewed buzz about the Marvel fan theory that Kang's introduction is unfolding in Loki, right in front of our very eyes. It's a theory we've broken down extensively, discussing why Kang appearing in or influencing Loki actually makes a whole lot of sense. Right now Marvel fans are putting together all the clues and breadcrumbs that they think point to Kang's presence in Loki - take a look at those, below.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Fans of the Norse God Loki are upset Disney trademarked "Loki" as a Marvel character

Disney's trademarks of Loki and other Norse deities represented in the Marvel Universe specifically apply to Disney’s business and commercial works, not the Norse gods in general. As an intellectual property attorney put it, “Disney is not trying to trademark a god.” But Disney's trademark recently raised concerns when an artist put a T-shirt design with the word Loki on the Australian marketplace Redbubble, which promptly remoted it citing its similarities to Marvel's Loki. The Loki shirt design that launched the backlash has since been “reinstated," but copyright concerns haven't gone away. A Change.org petition titled “Stop Disney Trademarking The Names of Norse Gods" has received more than 125,000 signatures.