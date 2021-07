Alamo Drafthouse announced on its website plans to reopen the theater at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 14, Richardson, on July 23. The movie theater chain initially closed its locations in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but reopened its Richardson location in August before closing again in early October. Once it reopens, the chain plans to offer a smaller menu of food and drinks than it did before as well as the option for a contactless experience when ordering food.