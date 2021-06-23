Cancel
Survey: More Americans had COVID than officially reported

By WKRC
WKRC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A new national survey suggests the COVID-19 pandemic spread more in the United States during the first six months than originally thought. A team from the National Institutes of Health analyzed blood samples from more than 8,000 volunteers who said they were never diagnosed with COVID-19.

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthEurekAlert

More than 16 million Americans undiagnosed with COVID-19 during first wave, estimates antibody analysis

As many as 16.8 million Americans had undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections - 5 times the rate of diagnosed infections - by the end of July of 2020, according to an analysis of antibodies from more than 8,000 previously undiagnosed adults collected during the pandemic's first wave. The authors calculated that almost 5% of the undiagnosed U.S. population harbored SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, with the highest positivity rates among African Americans, those under the age of 45, urban dwellers, and women. The results suggest a larger spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. than originally suspected in previous reports. SARS-CoV-2 can stealthily cause asymptomatic infections in some individuals, who can still spread the disease to others. This property has frustrated health authorities' efforts to track down the true number of infected people, especially during the pandemic's early stages in the spring and summer of 2020. Here, Heather Kalish and colleagues posed survey questions to, and analyzed blood samples from, 8,058 undiagnosed adults reflecting the makeup of the U.S. population, which the team mostly gathered from early May to the end of July in 2020. They ensured a representative sample by using quota sampling with a much larger pool of more than 460,000 volunteers, allowing the scientists to make estimates about the general population. Kalish et al. found that 304 of the participants harbored antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and its receptor binding domain, leading them to estimate that 4.6% of the U.S. population harbored undiagnosed infections. The team also found differences in seropositivity across regions, gender, and ethnicity: rates were highest in the Mid-Atlantic (8.6%), in women (5.5%), and in African-Americans (14.2%), while lower in people working from home (3%) and in patients with chronic conditions such as heart disease. "Our findings have implications for understanding SARS-CoV-2 spread ... and prevalence in different communities and could have a potential impact on decisions involved in vaccine rollout," the authors conclude.
Public Healthriverbender.com

Public Health Officials Announce More Than 80 Covid-19 Cases Now Associated With Youth Camp Outbreak

SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is now reporting 85 teens and adult staff at a summer youth camp held in mid-June in central Illinois tested positive for COVID-19. One unvaccinated, young adult was hospitalized. Although all campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH is aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine. The camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required while indoors. IDPH is reminding people about the importance of vaccination, including youth, as the Delta variant and other variants continue to spread.
Public Healthearth.com

Millions of Americans had undiagnosed COVID-19 infections

Nearly 17 million Americans had undiagnosed COVID-19 infections during the first wave of the pandemic, according to a new study from AAAS. The experts report that by July of 2020, there were about five undiagnosed COVID-19 infections for every single diagnosed case. The study reveals that women, people under the...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan reports lowest daily COVID-19 case count in more than a year

Michigan on Tuesday added 91 cases and 15 deaths from the coronavirus, the lowest daily case count in over a year. The figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 893,582 and 19,662 deaths to 19,647 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Has This Warning for Every American

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said he's OK with you celebrating the 4th of July. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is over, or that everyone is safe from COVID-19. Fauci spoke with North Carolina's WRAL and David Crabtree about the surging Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more dangerous, and how you can stay safe. Read on for 5 key points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. administers nearly 330 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 329,970,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 383,067,560 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. Those figures are up from the 328,809,470 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July...