Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 12 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo's governor will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, the metropolitan government said Wednesday, one month before the Olympics begin. As the host city's leader, Gov. Yuriko Koike has been deeply involved with preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics as well as leading the capital's coronavirus response.

www.perutribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuriko Koike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympics#Gov#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Due to Covid, no foreigners to be allowed at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic Committee met on Monday to announce that due to the ongoing Covid pandemic in Japan, only 50 percent of seating capacity will be allowed for fans in stadiums holding 10,000 people. The decision was announced following meetings with the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo's government and the Japanese...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Tokyo Olympics to bar alcohol due to spread of Covid

TOKYO, Japan: With under one month before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, media reports that officials will announce the banning of the consumption of alcohol, in a bid to prevent the spread of the Covid virus. Regulations will call for ticket holders being unable to consume...
Public HealthTime Out Global

Tokyo Olympic live-viewing events in the city will be cancelled due to Covid-19

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just about a month away, the city has started unveiling several Covid-19 restrictions aimed at ensuring a safe and secure Games. As reported by The Japan Times, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has announced that all public live-viewing events during the Olympics and Paralympics will be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
Sportswilm-tv.com

Two local mothers off to Tokyo Olympics

Two women qualified for the Olympics on Sunday. 29-year-old Quanera Hayes, who grew up in Hopes Mill and graduated from Grays Creek High School, won the women's 400-meter final on Sunday.
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Report: Stages of Olympic relay to be pulled off Tokyo roads

TOKYO (AP) — Some stages of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay will be pulled off the roads of the Japanese capital because of fears about spreading the coronavirus, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Kyodo said the relay would not appear on public streets...
Asiaswimswam.com

Take A Glimpse Inside The Tokyo Olympic Village

The village, located on the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo, is expected to host 18,000 athletes and officials inside 21 residential buildings. Stock photo via Wikipedia Commons. With the 2021 Olympic Summer Games less than a month away, media on-hand were given a tour of the Olympic & Paralympic Village...
Public HealthRunnersWorld

Tokyo sees surge in Covid cases, less than a month before Olympics

With less than a month to go before the Tokyo Olympics are due to begin, the host city is seeing a startling rise in daily coronavirus cases. Tokyo reported 317 new infections on Monday this week, an increase of 81 on the same day last week. Cases have continued to rise throughout the week, with 476 and 714 positive cases on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The 7-day moving average had been steadily declining after a peak in May, but has now risen to more than 500, compared to around 380 in the middle of June.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

'Hangout with Yoo' to be canceled for 3 weeks due to Tokyo Olympics

'Hangout with Yoo' will be canceled for 3 weeks due to the 'Tokyo Olympics.'. "'Hangout with Yoo' will be canceled during the Olympics. There is a possibility that will change depending on the broadcast schedule." 'Hangout with Yoo' recently featured Yoo Jae Suk's alter ego Yoo Yaho (the twin brother...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan’s Suga gets mixed result in Tokyo vote before Olympics

Japan’s ruling coalition fell short of a majority in a Tokyo assembly vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to call a general election after the Olympics, which start in about three weeks. Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party, which previously had 25 seats in the 127-seat...
TennisElite Daily

Naomi Osaka Is "Ready For The Olympics" After Taking Time Off

Naomi Osaka has recently received an abundance of praise from fellow athletes and fans all around the world — not for her impressive performance on the court, but because she opened up about her anxiety and depression and shed light on the importance of self-care. When Osaka skipped the mandatory press conference after the first round of the French Open in May, citing her mental health as a factor, she was fined $15,000 by the organization, resulting in her withdrawing from the competition altogether. Soon after, Osaka posted on her Instagram about the depression she’s experienced since winning the U.S. Open in 2018 and said she would be taking some time away from tennis to focus on her mental health. Naturally, with one of the biggest sporting events in the world just around the corner, many have been wondering whether Naomi Osaka will compete at the 2021 Olympics.
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Cardinals flying off to Tokyo for the Olympics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pair of University of Louisville swimmers shared their thoughts about the upcoming Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo Friday. Zach Harting (USA) and Andrej Barna (Serbia) joined Cardinal swimming and diving head coach Arthur Albiero addressed the media Friday afternoon at Ralph Wright Natatorium on UofL’s campus.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Sha’Carri Richardson Tests Positive for Marijuana Before Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson, who won the women's 100-meter dash at the U.S. track and field Olympic trials in Oregon, will not be able to compete for an individual gold in her signature race at the Tokyo Olympics: The 21-year-old sprinter tested positive for marijuana, which the World Anti-Doping Agency considers a performance enhancing drug and thus a prohibitive substance. The agency announced the positive test result early Friday morning.
MarketsInvestorPlace

4 Stocks to Buy Before the Tokyo Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics that get underway in Tokyo on July 23 are a global spectacle. It’s also an opportunity for investors looking for stocks to buy to benefit from an olympic pop. The previous Summer Games held in Rio de Janiero in 2016 drew a global television audience of 3.6...
Sportsperutribune.com

Tokyo-bound: Australia to send 472 athletes to the Olympics

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will send 472 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, the second-largest team sent overseas by the country since the 2004 Athens Games. The Australian Olympic Committee said Monday that 254 women and 218 men would travel to Tokyo for the games which begin July 23. At Athens, Australia sent 482 athletes.
Public HealthTimes Daily

South Africa's new coronavirus cases surge to record levels

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's resurgence of COVID-19 is setting record numbers of new daily cases, centered in Johannesburg and driven by the delta variant, health officials said Sunday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympic organisers come under fire after finally allowing athletes to bring their young children to Tokyo but only 'when necessary'... with USA star Alex Morgan baffled at the Games' policy just days before she's due to fly out

Olympic organisers have come under fire after finally allowing nursing mothers to take their young children to Tokyo – but only ‘when necessary’. Overseas spectators, including the family members of athletes, were banned from attending the Games back in March because of coronavirus concerns. But that prompted anger from some...