Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

KITV.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would publish its final copy Thursday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement.

www.kitv.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Hong Kong Free Press#Hong Kong Government#Next Media#Next Digital#The Communist Party#The Apple Daily#Cathay Pacific#Ck Hutchison Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

China's dictatorship bound to fail in post-COVID world

Taipei [Taiwan], July 4 (ANI): As the post-pandemic world will bring new changes to the global political landscape, China's aggressive internal dictatorship and external expansionism is bound to fail and will demonstrate the clearing of a 'political virus' promulgated by Beijing. The most important post-COVID change will be the geopolitical...
EconomyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Apple Daily, Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy newspaper, could shut down within days under government pressure

HONG KONG — In the 26 years since its founding, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper has been unrestrained in its criticism of the Chinese Communist Party and unwavering in its support for the pro-democracy movement. It has survived multiple raids, boycott campaigns and the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai under a draconian new national security law.
JobsUSA Today

For Chinese rejecting high-pressure jobs, money isn't everything. China's Communist Party isn't too chill about it

Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.”. Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life.” That is clashing with the party’s message of success and consumerism as its celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Apple Daily: Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper says last edition will be Thursday due to safety concerns

In a major blow to press freedom, Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s largest and last pro-democracy newspaper, says it will print its final edition on Thursday after a series of arrests and an asset freeze, according to a statement from the media house.The paper’s management said that “in view of staff members’ safety”, it had decided “to cease operation immediately after midnight” – making Thursday’s publication the final printed edition.“Thank you to all readers, subscribers, and clients and Hong Kongers for 26 years of immense love and support. Here we say goodbye, take care of yourselves,” Apple Daily said in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily News

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s only remaining pro-democracy newspaper shuts down after police raid last week

One week after police in Hong Kong raided the newsroom of the Apple Daily, the Chinese territory’s final pro-democracy publication, the newspaper published its final edition on Thursday. In a statement, the board of directors of Apple Daily parent company Next Media said that both print and online editions would end because of “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.” The newspaper, ...
PoliticsGwinnett Daily Post

One year after Hong Kong's national security law, residents feel Beijing's tightening grip

It was approaching midnight on June 30, 2020, when news broke that Beijing had promulgated a national security law in Hong Kong, effective immediately. Since China's rubber-stamp parliament revealed its plans for such legislation the month before, Hong Kongers had been nervously awaiting the details of a law that would reshape their legal, political and media landscape.
ChinaPosted by
Fortune

Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper may be forced to suspend operations after government crackdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Hong Kong pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily said Monday that it may be forced to shut down by Saturday, according to the Hong Kong Free Press, a local online news service. The government’s latest moves against Apple Daily have left the newspaper without funds to pay staff and vendors, making it the most high-profile victim yet of Beijing's tightening grip on the city's once free-wheeling press.
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

CNN traces Taiwan's military past as Beijing warns island to 'prepare for war'

As Beijing steps up its military propaganda and warns Taiwan to “prepare for war,” experts say the bigger threat to the island and western democracies is the large-scale cyberattacks that could potentially paralyze physical infrastructure and business simultaneously. CNN’s Will Ripley visits old military installations in Kinmen, Taiwan, and speaks with people in Taipei to investigate the terrifying scenario of a potential global cyberwar.
Economy101 WIXX

Vitasoy shares plunge after Chinese call online for boycott

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Vitasoy had their biggest ever drop on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company. In a statement on the...