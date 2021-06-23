Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

CIBER-2 experiment successfully completes first flight

By Rochester Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy sending a Black Brant IX rocket on a 15-minute flight to space and back, researchers from Rochester Institute of Technology, Caltech, Kwansei Gakuin University, and Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute glimpsed traces of light from the earliest stages of the universe. The Cosmic Infrared Background Experiment-2 (CIBER-2) completed a successful first launch on June 7 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the first of four planned over the next several years.

