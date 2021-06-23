PUBLIC NOTICE Loudon County Habitat for Humanity (LCHFH) is submitting an application for Housing Preservation Grants funds with the Rural Housing Service (RHS), a Rural Development agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (henceforth referred to as USDA RD). LCHFH’s purpose with these grant funds is to perform critical home repairs for seniors and individuals with disabilities who reside in low and very low-income households within in Loudon County. Pursuant to 7 CFR part 1944, subpart N, individuals wishing to review the intended use and the statement of activities, should LCHFH be awarded funds, may do so by providing comments regarding whether LCHFH should receive these grants funds and why by contacting Tony Gibbons at: Loudon County Habitat for Humanity 238 Hwy 70 W Lenoir City, TN 37771 (865) 458-0704 opt 2 / ext. 6 Tony@LoudonCountyHabitat.org Public comments will be accepted from June 18, 2021 thru July 15, 2021. The deadline for submitting support letter is July 11,2021. LCHFH’s request is for a competitive application process under the USDA RD’s Housing Preservation Grant (HPG) program. This action is taken to comply with USDA RD regulations. LCHFH is a nonprofit Christian housing ministry that brings affordable housing solutions for low-income families. LCHFH abides by EOE and federal fair housing regulations. June 23, 30 & July 7, 2021.