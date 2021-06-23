Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loudon County, TN

PUBLIC NOTICE Loudon County Habitat for

News-Herald.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE Loudon County Habitat for Humanity (LCHFH) is submitting an application for Housing Preservation Grants funds with the Rural Housing Service (RHS), a Rural Development agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (henceforth referred to as USDA RD). LCHFH’s purpose with these grant funds is to perform critical home repairs for seniors and individuals with disabilities who reside in low and very low-income households within in Loudon County. Pursuant to 7 CFR part 1944, subpart N, individuals wishing to review the intended use and the statement of activities, should LCHFH be awarded funds, may do so by providing comments regarding whether LCHFH should receive these grants funds and why by contacting Tony Gibbons at: Loudon County Habitat for Humanity 238 Hwy 70 W Lenoir City, TN 37771 (865) 458-0704 opt 2 / ext. 6 Tony@LoudonCountyHabitat.org Public comments will be accepted from June 18, 2021 thru July 15, 2021. The deadline for submitting support letter is July 11,2021. LCHFH’s request is for a competitive application process under the USDA RD’s Housing Preservation Grant (HPG) program. This action is taken to comply with USDA RD regulations. LCHFH is a nonprofit Christian housing ministry that brings affordable housing solutions for low-income families. LCHFH abides by EOE and federal fair housing regulations. June 23, 30 & July 7, 2021.

www.news-herald.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenoir City, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Loudon County, TN
Society
Lenoir City, TN
Government
County
Loudon County, TN
City
Lenoir City, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Loudon County, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Housing#Affordable Housing#Fair Housing#Public Notice#The Rural Housing Service#Rural Development#Cfr#Christian#Eoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
USDA
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy