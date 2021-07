The Milwaukee Brewers placed first baseman Dan Vogelbach on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Vogelbach suffered a "significant" hamstring strain in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. The Brewers should provide some sort of timeline for Vogelbach once his MRI results are provided. Keston Hiura was recalled in a corresponding roster move. He will replace Vogelbach on first base Wednesday and hit sixth versus left-hander Caleb Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Urias has been moved up to hit second.