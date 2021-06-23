Cancel
New Bedford, MA

Local unions rally in support of New Bedford steelworkers in third month of strike

South Coast Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BEDFORD — Unionized nurses, teachers, paraprofessionals, bricklayers, firefighters, carpenters and autoworkers joined steelworkers Monday night during a rally outside Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Apponegansett Street. About 55 workers, which comprise the local United Steelworkers union, have been on strike for about 11 weeks, joining hundreds of members across other states in calling for wage increases and a fair contract from their Pennsylvania-based employer.

