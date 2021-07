Good early Monday morning, everyone. Hopefully, you all had a great and safe Fourth of July. Given that we’re all too familiar with how hot and humid it can get on the 4th in some years past, it was good to have a dry and warm Independence Day this time around. After we saw highs in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and a mild start in the upper 60s Sunday morning, we saw afternoon highs bounce back into the upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Fortunately, dew points stayed mainly in the middle 60s this afternoon and didn’t make things feel oppressive for any outdoor plans.