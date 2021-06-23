Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escalon, CA

TIME TO REMINISCE

escalontimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember Christina Wong, Escalon High School Class of 2009? One of two Valedictorians that year for the class, she later graduated from Harvard University and made a recent stop at the Escalon Historical Society Museum. After earning her Master’s Degree, she went on to become a history teacher and was at the museum during a visit to Escalon to review the wide variety of historical artifacts on display. She also took time for a photo, shown here with a crew of Museum docents. Her parents made the move to Escalon many years ago and still own and operate Wong’s Chinese Deli on Jackson Avenue.

www.escalontimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Escalon, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Harvard University#Artifacts#Valedictorians#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy