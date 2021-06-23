TIME TO REMINISCE

Remember Christina Wong, Escalon High School Class of 2009? One of two Valedictorians that year for the class, she later graduated from Harvard University and made a recent stop at the Escalon Historical Society Museum. After earning her Master’s Degree, she went on to become a history teacher and was at the museum during a visit to Escalon to review the wide variety of historical artifacts on display. She also took time for a photo, shown here with a crew of Museum docents. Her parents made the move to Escalon many years ago and still own and operate Wong’s Chinese Deli on Jackson Avenue.