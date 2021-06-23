People in additional counties eligible for disaster food aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Additional Kentucky residents affected by recent flooding may be eligible for disaster food benefits and may begin applying Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The application process will continue through Monday, the governor’s office said in a news release.

The benefits are for people affected by floods between Feb. 26 and March 14 and who lived or worked in Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford counties, the release said.

Anyone whose home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and who has unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss of income as a result of flooding may qualify.

Nine other counties were previously announced as eligible for food assistance. They are Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell.

To apply, call the Department for Community Based Services at (855) 306-8959 or visit the department’s local office.