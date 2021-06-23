Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Death of 3-year-old Maine boy sparks police investigation

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bcbug_0ackB18C00

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — The death of a Maine toddler has sparked a police investigation, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WGME and WMTW, Maine State Police learned of the toddler’s death about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a family member took the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy to Waldo County General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the news outlets reported.

Medical examiners performed an autopsy on the boy but did not release his cause of death, authorities said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is in charge of the investigation, officials said.

here or here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Stockton Springs, ME
Stockton Springs, ME
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Maine State Police#Wmtw#Wgme#Wmtw#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSB Radio

11 displaced by house fire caused by fireworks, officials in NC say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people were displaced from their homes on the Fourth of July after fireworks sparked a blaze in northwest Charlotte, WSOC-TV reported. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the two-story house on Oakshire Circle at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WSOC. The home was divided into two residences, which housed a total of 11 people, fire officials said.
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Shark bites 8-year-old boy in Florida, lifeguards say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon when he was bitten by a shark in Florida, according to WFTV. Authorities told the news station that the boy was standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet around 4 p.m. when he was bit in his right leg. The shark that bit him was between 2 and 3 feet long, WFTV reported.
Miami, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure.