Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee State adding Academic eSports Center this fall

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University is adding an Academic eSports Center that’s expected to open on the school’s main campus this fall.

The university has launched classes in eSports, or competitive video game playing, and joined eSports organizations and leagues so students can improve gaming skills and network with tech companies. A starting salary in eSports management is around $67,000, the school said in a news release.

The university’s Smart Innovation Technology Center will oversee the new center. Officials hope the eSports center will increase diversity in science, technology and related programs for underserved students.

Robbie Melton, associate vice president of the Smart Innovation Technology Center and dean of Graduate and Professional Studies at Tennessee State, said eSports is a way to draw underserved students into programs that offer opportunities to design, code, compose, coach and more.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

497K+
Followers
266K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Academic Esports Center#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Esports
News Break
Science
Related
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

West Virginia kids to receive books for summer reading

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia elementary school students will receive an array of free books this summer. The state Department of Education is entering the second year of the West Virginia Blue Ribbon Book Club, distributing 258,000 books to public school children entering grades one through three. Books will...