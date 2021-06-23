Cancel
Shreveport Mudbugs Win the NAHL Robertson Cup

By Jay Whatley
KPEL 96.5
For the second time in three seasons, the Shreveport Mudbugs are your NAHL National Champions. It's not easy to win the grand prize in the NAHL. Of course, you must finish the season with a record worthy of the playoffs. The Shreveport Mudbugs certainly did that, securing the #1 seed in the South division one month before the playoffs began. However, once you secure your spot, you must win not one, but two best-of-five playoff series. The Mudbugs lost their very first playoff game this season to the Amarillo Bulls, then won six straight to top the Bulls and the Wichita Falls Warriors.

#Nahl#The Shreveport Mudbugs#Nahl National Champions#The Amarillo Bulls#The South Division#The Aberdeen Wings#Aberdeen#Mvp
