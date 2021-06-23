Cancel
Motorsports

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Autosport Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow did Red Bull's undercut strategy lead to success at Formula 1's French Grand Prix? At Paul Ricard, Max Verstappen took the lead on the second to last lap from Lewis Hamilton, all thanks to the "powerful" undercut pitstop strategy. But what is an undercut? How did Red Bull pull it off so successfully? And why couldn't Mercedes counter it? Jess McFadyen looks at the French GP and how Formula 1's Undercut strategy lead to Red Bull's third victory in a row.

www.autosport.com
