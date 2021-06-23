Brockton could get 64-unit 'amenity-rich' apartment building downtown
BROCKTON — As the revitalization of downtown Brockton begins to take shape, a local developer has decided to take advantage of the growth potential of the city once again. After contributing to the XLVII West Elm Apartment complex completed in 2020, Geoffrey Anatole, president of South Shore Property Management, a property management and real estate development company based in Brockton, has his eyes on another potential development.www.enterprisenews.com