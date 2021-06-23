Six Top Tips For Networking In The New World Of Work

Mila Semeshkina is Founder and CEO at Lectera.com, Expert in Fast Education. I believe there are two types of people when it comes to career paths: the ones who are constantly moving toward their goals and the ones who are moving past them. To fit in the first and more appealing category, one might consider developing a personalized career trajectory, which is a great way of mapping out your career prospects and determining your main priorities. Instead of focusing on the general aspects of the career, this plan offers a step-by-step guide to achieving your goals within the shortest time possible.