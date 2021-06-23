Cancel
Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Will Change Its Name

By Sara Weissman
Inside Higher Ed
 13 days ago

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Virginia will change its name after a unanimous vote by its Board of Directors Monday. The decision was prompted by new research that emerged about the namesake of the college, WSLS 10 reported. Dabney Lancaster was a state education superintendent and a former president...

