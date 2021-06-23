Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Will Change Its Name

GOODYEAR, Ariz., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Preparatory Academy of Arizona, the tuition-free hybrid school for grades 6-11, today announced a new partnership with its neighbors at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC.) With this partnership, students will be able to take college courses free of charge while attending Valor Prep. The opportunity for Valor Prep students to take free college classes at EMCC will be available in the 2021-22 school year and will help students work towards a college degree. In addition to free college classes, Valor Prep also announced its students will be able to take career training courses at the West-MEC campuses. Families who are interested in switching their children to Valor Prep for Fall 2021 can enroll now on the school's website, ValorAZ.org/Enroll.