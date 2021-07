Angelina Jolie has stepped out in a chic black ensemble for a shopping trip with her kids Pax and Zahara over the holiday long weekend. Angelina Jolie, 46, has spent some quality time with her daughter Zahara, 16, and son Pax, 17, while browsing for new furniture pieces. Just a few days after she met up for dinner with “Blinding Lights” hitmaker The Weeknd, 31, the actress stepped out with her two mini-me’s for a day of shopping in West Hollywood. Angelina stunned in a sleek, black ensemble which featured a chic sweater and matching cropped jeans. Staying on theme, she rocked a black protective face mask, and black-rimmed glasses, along with pale pink ballet flats.