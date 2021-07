Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When I was in high school and experiencing cystic acne, I was determined to find a complexion product that evened out my skin tone. I walked into a Sephora and sampled full-coverage matte foundations, ultimately landing on the Makeup Forever Matte Velvet Skin Full Coverage Foundation, which I thought was the only way to hide the pimples. Over the years, I tried a handful of products, hoping to do away with redness and make my bumpy acne look flat and otherwise nonexistent. That “must conceal” mindset stuck with me through most of college long after my breakouts turned to acne scars.