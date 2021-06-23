Cancel
Colleges

A Better Transcript for Learners and Employers: The Key Podcast

By Doug Lederman
Inside Higher Ed
 13 days ago

What skills, knowledge and abilities do students develop as they navigate through college? And how can colleges equip graduates to understand and explain their capabilities to employers and others?. This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines those questions, in part by exploring one...

www.insidehighered.com
SocietyInside Higher Ed

Navigating Race as a College Leader: The Key Podcast

This week's episode of Inside Higher Ed's The Key podcast features a conversation with Ronald A. Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond and author of I Had No Idea You Were Black: Navigating Race on the Road to Leadership. In the wide-ranging interview, Crutcher shares his views on campus...
Henderson, NCvgcc.edu

Regional Better Skills, Better Jobs Campaign Launched to Attract More Adult Learners Back to College

Vance-Granville Community College, John M. Belk Endowment, and myFutureNC Are Working Together to Better Address the Needs of Local Employers and Adult Students. Henderson, NC – Dr. Rachel Desmarais, President of Vance-Granville Community College called on adults across the region today to quickly visit BetterSkillsBetterJobs.com as a first step to gain the skills they need to secure the jobs they want.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Why, Post-Pandemic, Your Campus Needs More ‘Super Courses’

This article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One of the biggest lessons of a year defined by upheaval on social, health, and economic grounds is that students are hungry for courses that tackle big issues. Responding to that demand is not just savvy for your institution’s finances and marketing, it’s good for your students and faculty members, too.
Collegessky963.com

YHC focuses on Lifelong Literacy after attending AAC&U’s Summer Institute

Young Harris College (YHC) was one of only three institutions in Georgia, and the only private college, to be selected by the Association of American Colleges and Universities to participate in this summer’s Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success. The five-person team consisted of Dr. Theresa Spanella, Dr. Jennifer Hallett, Dr. Linda Jones, Jackie Lewis-Burton, and Lundon Addison. This four-day virtual institute had five main goals aimed to help participating colleges and universities develop systems to achieve quality, equity, and student engagement: “develop a comprehensive plan of action, identify strategies and practices, bring effective high-impact practices to scale, build institutional capacity for assessment and bridge divides and build collaborations among programs and divisions.” To reach these goals, the conference covered myriad topics from offering a freshman seminar, extending internship opportunities, hosting undergraduate research, utilizing ePortfolios, and offering capstone seminars. YHC proudly already utilizes a number of these high-impact practices, but the focus this year was learning ways to maximize the success of diverse student populations. With this in mind, the YHC team concentrated on ways to improve freshman seminars. They worked diligently to devise a framework that will breathe new life into the freshman experience. “The entire experience was invigorating. It was refreshing to work with such an energized group of professionals who have a genuine excitement for helping students succeed. We ended the institute with an established plan of practical strategies to implement at YHC right now. While it will take a full year to implement the entire plan, we are already working to reshape the freshman experience for the Class of 2025. With an emphasis on lifelong literacy, this refreshed freshman seminar will engage students and help to prepare them for their next four years at YHC,” said Dr. Theresa Spanella, Executive Director of Student Success and this year’s AAC&U Team Leader for YHC. “It is truly an honor to have been selected to participate in the AAC&U’s Institute on High Impact Practices. As an organization committed to supporting and improving higher education nationwide, the AAC&U regularly works with thousands of colleges and universities across the country. I look forward to seeing what our team has developed as we revise our first-year program to ensure that all new YHC students develop a strong sense of belonging in the Enchanted Valley,” said YHC Provost Dr. Jason Pierce.
Washington, DCInside Higher Ed

Wingate Will Not Change Its Name

Wingate University will not be changing its name, President Rhett Brown has announced. The university announced it was creating a special panel in May to discuss what to do after finding out that Washington Manly Wingate, for whom the university is named, was a slave owner. Brown sent a message...
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Assistant Professor, Management and Entrepreneurial Studies

Felician University, the Franciscan University of New Jersey, is seeking an academically qualified specialist to teach, administer and develop curriculum in its undergraduate and graduate business programs in the area of management/entrepreneurial studies. Candidates should have experience teaching in traditional and online environments and must be willing to pursue Felician online certification. The successful candidate has an educational background in the fundamentals of his/her discipline as well as significant practical experience to bring to class discussions and case analyses.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

University recommits to American Talent Initiative

Washington University in St. Louis has renewed its commitment to the American Talent Initiative (ATI)’s Accelerating Opportunity campaign, a nationwide effort to graduate an additional 50,000 low- and moderate-income students from ATI member colleges and universities by 2025. “The American Talent Initiative has been a terrific partner to Washington University...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

College Readiness for English Learners Needs Early Groundwork

Regarding the recent article “Santa Barbara’s Black, Latinx Grads Less Likely to Get into California’s Public Universities,” the graph shown from the Santa Barbara Unified School District is incomplete and fails to show the most unrepresented groups: the Emergent Bilingual learners and the unhoused youth. Graphs prepared by the district’s...
CollegesNorthwest Signal

Noodle, Butler University to partner for online programs

INDIANAPOLIS — Noodle, an online learning network, recently announced a partnership with Butler University, named the Midwest Region’s #1 Most Innovative School by U.S. News & World Report. The partnership will build on Butler’s strategy of increasing adult learners’ access to higher education by immediately launching three online programs with...
Durham, NCdurhamtech.edu

Durham Tech partners with Better Skills, Better Jobs campaign to support adult learners college education opportunities

Durham Technical Community College, John M. Belk Endowment, and myFutureNC Are Working Together to Address the Needs of Local Employers and Adult Students. Durham Technical Community College President J.B. Buxton announced the College's partnership in a new marketing and outreach campaign with the John M. Belk Endowment and myFutureNC on Monday. The campaign aims to engage adult learners with opportunities for career changes, retraining classes, and financial support opportunities.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

A path forward for the proposed $800 million nonprofit. July 6, 2021 — The Girl sees more than buildings. July 5, 2021 — Studying the alignment of institutional change with the future of teaching and learning. July 1, 2021 — Thinking about work through the lens of The Low-Density University.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

Paul Ambrose Named Interim Dean of UW-W College of Business and Economics

Paul Ambrose has been named interim dean of the College of Business and Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Ambrose joined the information technology and supply chain management department in 2005. He is a tenured professor and served as department chair for nearly four years. As associate dean of graduate programs since 2015, he has been responsible for the administration and oversight of seven master’s degree programs and one doctorate program. He also worked closely with John Chenoweth, dean of the college, who will serve as the new provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UW-Whitewater.
Collegesmagnoliareporter.com

SAU welcomes first doctoral candidates in rural educational leadership

Southern Arkansas University has announced the first cohort admitted into the Doctor of Education in Rural and Diverse Educational Leadership program. The 32-member cohort comes from 23 Arkansas counties and from the states of Louisiana, Missouri, and Vermont. Among them are educational practitioners from school superintendents, university leaders, college and university teaching faculty, building and district-level administrators, and highly experienced classroom teachers.
AgricultureCapital Journal

Hub funds new faculty members

Kate Creutzinger, Grace Lewis and Luis Peña-Lévano recently were hired as faculty members by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. Those first tenure-track faculty positions on campus have been funded by the Dairy Innovation Hub. The positions are 60 percent research and outreach and 40 percent teaching.
CollegesWTOP

U.Md. students, faculty could win $250 gift card for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Students and faculty at the University of Maryland could win a $250 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Every Friday from July 9 to July 30, the school will draw the name of one student and one faculty member who have confirmed their vaccination status online and used the hashtag #Vax4Maryland with a photo or video on social media encouraging others to get vaccinated.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

‘College Me’

Last week’s break was badly needed in itself, but it also served a second purpose. While we headed west to disconnect for a while, we also included the first in-person college tour for The Girl, at the University of Pittsburgh. She will be a senior this fall, so the college...
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Penn State launches search for University’s 19th president

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — This month, Penn State is launching a national search for the University’s 19th president after a phased listening process in which students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and other community members provided feedback on the desired qualities and characteristics of the University’s next leader. To kick off...
Collegeslareviewofbooks.org

Introducing “Antiracism in the Contemporary University,” a Symposium

THE YEAR-LONG Antiracism series, sponsored by the University of Maryland’s Center for Literary and Comparative Studies, emerged out of a commitment to act upon the university’s statement of solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the summer of 2020 and to support our community under the crisis conditions of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Over the 2020–2021 school year, we held 22 virtual events that brought together scholars and teachers, students and writers from the United States and abroad.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Tim Carroll is named Sara Hart Kimball Dean of College of Business

Oregon State University has named Tim Carroll as the Sara Hart Kimball Dean for the College of Business, with the position going into effect July 30. Carroll will be replacing Jim Coakley, who has been serving as interim dean since summer 2019. Coakley will be continuing as senior associate dean for analytics and operations in the College of Business.

