The 2021 season came to an end for the MVRHS baseball and boys lacrosse teams on Friday afternoon in the opening round of the MIAA state tournament. At Vineyard Baseball Park, Kyle Pucci pitched the first inning and Ethan Lynch threw the rest of the way to combine on a no-hitter as No. 17 Dover-Sherborn defeated the No. 16 Vineyarders, 4-0, in the Division 3 South Sectional. MV threatened to break on top with one out in the bottom of the second inning after loading the bases on two errors and a walk but left the runners on base.