Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations

Courtney Stodden just wanted to be heard. When Framing Britney Spears—a Hulu documentary chronicling the pop superstar’s vilification by the media, the general public, and Justin “Cry Me a River” Timberlake—ignited a broader cultural conversation about the way we mistreat young women in the limelight (particularly those struggling to manage their mental health,) Stodden took to their Instagram in February, writing, “I think the documentary has opened a lot of people’s hearts to what it’s like being in the shoes of a personality in the center of judgment. Major props to queen Brit. She was everyone’s ‘sideshow,’ yet still she stands... she still rises. She is a rock to me.” (Stodden identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.)