Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations

Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from her cleaning company Safely amid ongoing backlash over her role in a bullying scandal.In March, the Cravings author launched the cleaning product company with Kris Jenner and Good American co-founder Emma Grede.However, over the weekend, the company released a statement in which it announced that Teigen would be “stepping away” from Safely to focus on herself and her family.“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” the statement posted to Instagram read. “We fully support her decision and are so thankful...