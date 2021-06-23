Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations. Model Chrissy Teigen admits her husband John Legend has been "my everything" amid her bullying allegations.

www.suncommercial.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle 'Ghosted' Chrissy Teigen After Bullying Claims, Despite Model Mediating Duchess & Kim Kardashian Altercation: Source

It appears Chrissy Teigen can't catch a break — and now once-close gal pal Meghan Markle is throwing in the towel on their friendship amid the model's ongoing cyberbullying controversy. Article continues below advertisement. Markle has reportedly "ghosted" the mother-of-two after she first made headlines in May for her past...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Chrissy Teigen reveals how she’s doing amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time on camera since becoming the center of a cyberbullying scandal last month. The former model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday. Teigen fielded a number of questions regarding the viral spiral that has led to the “Cravings” author stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Ghosts Chrissy Teigen as Bullying Scandal Escalates

In an age when public figures are regularly "cancelled" for just one ignorant or offensive tweet, it won't be easy for Chrissy Teigen to come back from a long and well-documented history of bullying Twitter users, many of whom were young, female celebrities. Over the past few weeks, several well-known...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen ‘steps away’ from cleaning company amid bullying scandal to ‘focus on herself’

Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from her cleaning company Safely amid ongoing backlash over her role in a bullying scandal.In March, the Cravings author launched the cleaning product company with Kris Jenner and Good American co-founder Emma Grede.However, over the weekend, the company released a statement in which it announced that Teigen would be “stepping away” from Safely to focus on herself and her family.“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” the statement posted to Instagram read. “We fully support her decision and are so thankful...
CelebritiesPopculture

Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Fresh out of Tears' in Father's Day Post for John Legend

Model Chrissy Teigen has been at the center of a major bullying scandal, and her husband, singer and producer John Legend has been by her side through the backlash. As a public show of appreciation for his support, Teigen posted a Father's Day tribute to Legend, sharing a photo of him with their two children, Miles and Luna. "There are no words," Teigen wrote. "Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever."
CelebritiesGephardt Daily

Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen celebrate their husbands on Father’s Day

June 20 (UPI) — “Wonder Woman 1984” actress Gal Gadot and “Lip Sync Battle” co-star Chrissy Teigen praised their spouses in Fathers’ Day social media posts. Gadot, 36, has been married to Jaron Varsano since 2008. She is pregnant with their third child. “Babe, we won the the jackpot with...
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Chrissy Teigen appears confident in new selfie

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Amid a cyberbullying scandal fallout, American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen recently appeared in a car selfie and seemed to be confident. The star was accused of cyberbullying by reality stars Courtney Stodden, Farrah Abraham, Lindsay Lohan among others and others. According to Fox...
CelebritiesDaily Beast

This Is So Much Bigger Than Chrissy Teigen

Courtney Stodden just wanted to be heard. When Framing Britney Spears—a Hulu documentary chronicling the pop superstar’s vilification by the media, the general public, and Justin “Cry Me a River” Timberlake—ignited a broader cultural conversation about the way we mistreat young women in the limelight (particularly those struggling to manage their mental health,) Stodden took to their Instagram in February, writing, “I think the documentary has opened a lot of people’s hearts to what it’s like being in the shoes of a personality in the center of judgment. Major props to queen Brit. She was everyone’s ‘sideshow,’ yet still she stands... she still rises. She is a rock to me.” (Stodden identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.)
Celebritiesmediaite.com

‘She’s Not That Hot’: Fox News Anchor Weighs in on Chrissy Teigen

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas declared Chrissy Teigen “not that hot” during a segment about Teigen issuing an apology for her past cyberbullying. “I’m going to play mean girl for a second,” Banderas said, addressing Outnumbered guest Josh Holmes. “She’s not that hot. I mean honestly, she’s really not. If...