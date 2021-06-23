Mama Africa: Keeping the Home Fires Burning

The Paper Lantern, debut novel by English poet Will Burns explores a part of the UK that is curiously under-romanticised (but politically over-influential) That the Home Counties are frequently ignored in the English political and creative topography has always struck me as curious, given the hold that they have over the fictions and myths of England spun by politicians and media alike. Towns and large villages, like the unnamed Buckinghamshire settlement that is the location for Will Burns’ debut novel The Paper Lantern, are not eulogised in the way professional northerners tend to wang on about their industrial cities, or romanticised by those who seek a ‘true’ England in supposed wild places that are anything but. They’re not perceived as weird (probably spelled with a ‘y’) like say, the Fens or Downs. Instead, they’re glimpses from a train – historic high streets and Tudorbethan executive homes, canals, retail parks, scraps of woodland and perhaps the odd ruined castle, seen from the windows on the way to somewhere else, not far enough out of London for your Pret-A-Manger brew to have gone cold. Superficially, these towns and villages form the stodgy doughnut around London’s jam, pale and flabby compared to the thrill and wealth of the capital. They’re perceived solely as bastions of Brexit, small-and-large-C conservatism, towns and villages surrounded by the dead landscapes of industrial farming.