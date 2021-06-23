Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Mama Africa: Keeping the Home Fires Burning

By Alexis Steinman
culinarybackstreets.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the mid-1980s, a teenage Félicité Gaye left the Côte d’Ivoire to join her older brother in Marseille. Though their homeland had been independent since 1960, the siblings had grown up in the era of Félix Houphouët-Boigny, the pro-France president who kept close ties to its colonial ruler. “France is beautiful and there is money to be made here,” Félicité’s brother urged.

culinarybackstreets.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African People#Western Africa#Armenians#French#Africans#Alloko#Maf#Europeans#Noailles#West African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Quietus

Home Sweet Home Counties: Will Burns' The Paper Lantern

The Paper Lantern, debut novel by English poet Will Burns explores a part of the UK that is curiously under-romanticised (but politically over-influential) That the Home Counties are frequently ignored in the English political and creative topography has always struck me as curious, given the hold that they have over the fictions and myths of England spun by politicians and media alike. Towns and large villages, like the unnamed Buckinghamshire settlement that is the location for Will Burns’ debut novel The Paper Lantern, are not eulogised in the way professional northerners tend to wang on about their industrial cities, or romanticised by those who seek a ‘true’ England in supposed wild places that are anything but. They’re not perceived as weird (probably spelled with a ‘y’) like say, the Fens or Downs. Instead, they’re glimpses from a train – historic high streets and Tudorbethan executive homes, canals, retail parks, scraps of woodland and perhaps the odd ruined castle, seen from the windows on the way to somewhere else, not far enough out of London for your Pret-A-Manger brew to have gone cold. Superficially, these towns and villages form the stodgy doughnut around London’s jam, pale and flabby compared to the thrill and wealth of the capital. They’re perceived solely as bastions of Brexit, small-and-large-C conservatism, towns and villages surrounded by the dead landscapes of industrial farming.
Food & Drinkspommietravels.com

03 Jul The Six Best Cities in Europe and the UK for Foodies

Wells, UK – Paradise for Vegans. Not long ago, pickings were slim for vegans. As their meat-eating companions gorged themselves on the finest animal-based dishes, they had to endure uninspired salads. No more – around the UK and Europe, skilled chefs are crafting plant-based masterpieces that even omnivores are raving about.
WorldThe Independent

Hundreds of skeletons unearthed at beach after storms

Archaeologists have discovered the human remains of around 200 people, believed to belong to a Christian community going back to the 6th century at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The remains at the foot of the dunes in Pembrokeshire’s Whitesands Bay, to the west of St. David’s, will be stored...
Food & Drinksecowatch.com

18 Chefs Promoting Biodiversity For a Healthier Planet

It's hard to fathom, but the world has lost two thirds of its wildlife species in the last 50 years, according to the World Wildlife Fund. And the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization finds that today, nine species make up 66 percent of the world's total crop production. But research shows that diverse crops are more resilient to climate change, pests, and diseases, while supporting soil health and helping wildlife thrive. In an effort to protect biodiversity and the environment, chefs around the world are highlighting ingredients from their local communities.
Food & Drinkstatler.com

Fay Maschler heads to Brat x Climpson’s Arch in east London for dinner with the cool crowd

Tomos Parry, the chef/patron of Brat x Climpson’s Arch, approaches our table. ‘Well, you were prescient,’ I say, in a congratulatory sort of way. He looks utterly baffled. I ask how the staff are coping with life coming back to restaurants. ‘They got used to going to bed at 10pm,’ he says. It is 13 April, the second day since the stay-at-home orders eased to allow dining at restaurants – as long as you sit outside. All over London, canopies have been thrown up, sections of streets commandeered for tables, chairs and umbrellas, and terraces discovered in places historically just used for bins. But Parry was ahead of them all – he went al fresco last summer, returning to the forecourt of the coffee roastery Climpson & Sons in Hackney to relive his first residency there.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Kristina Mladenovic is handed £5,400 fine - the biggest of Wimbledon so far - after a relative abused a member of staff while trying to organise transport to players' hotel in central London

French star Kristina Mladenovic was handed the biggest fine of Wimbledon so far after an incident with tournament transport involving a family member. The former world doubles No 1 was docked £5,400 for an episode which followed her surprise exit from the doubles first round last Thursday. The official explanation...
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Where are the 'Peru Two' Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid now?

Almost eight years ago, on 6 August 2013, everything changed for Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid: the two British women (both 20 years old at the time) were apprehended at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, after it was discovered that their suitcases contained £1.5 million of cocaine between them.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...