Genesee gives drinking water warning

The city of Genesee issued a drinking water warning Tuesday, advising residents not to give infants tap water from the municipal water service because of high nitrate levels.

The warning also indicated people should not boil the water, because it could concentrate nitrates even more.

City officials said the problem began Monday afternoon, after the water in Well No. 5 dropped below the minimum level needed for full operations. That prompted them to activate Well No. 3, which has a history of high nitrate levels.

“It was taken offline completely in June of 2020,” said City Administrator Dustin Brinkly.

The latest water quality sample from the well, which was collected earlier this month, found nitrate levels of 9.97 milligrams per liter, Brinkly said. Although that’s still under the maximum contaminant level of 10.4 milligrams allowed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it’s high enough to trigger the drinking water advisory.

The advisory notes that infants younger than 6 months could become seriously ill if they drink water with nitrate levels higher than 10.4 milligrams per liter. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome, when the child’s skin takes on a blue tinge.

Water, juice and formula for children younger than 6 months old should not be prepared using city tap water. According to the advisory, adults and children older than 6 months can still drink the water.

Brinkly expects Well No. 5 to come back online sometime this week. However, it will likely operate in conjunction with Well No. 3 for a period of months, to relieve pressure on the underlying aquifer.

The city is currently drilling a new water well, he said. It’s already about 250 feet deep, and could reach its target depth of 400 feet later this week.

“Once we find water, it will take about six months to bring it online,” Brinkly said. That includes determining the well production rate, the proper well pump size and going through the approval process.

Even if average nitrate levels drop once water from Well No. 5 is mixed with water from Well No. 3, Brinkly said the drinking water advisory will be in place for a minimum of six months. Removing the advisory requires two quarters of clean tests, with nitrate levels below 10.4 milligrams per liter.

In the meantime, the city is encouraging people to limit outside water use as much as possible. Bottled water will also be provided free of charge at the Genesee Fire Station from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 5-7 p.m.

