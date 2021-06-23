Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

My Time With Max

By Stephanie Thompson
Santa Fe Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy first impression of Max Carlos Martinez was made over a dinner with several artists and writers hosted by a mutual friend. Max was blunt and honest in a languid, French impressionist sort of way, and I bristled immediately at what I mistook for condescension. I was about 19 at the time, and Max was in his 50s—an older, gay, Albuquerque-born painter who so casually accepted me into his circle that I completely missed it. What was actually offered (implicit friendship) was lost someplace between his dry sense of humor and wit. I thought he was condescending, yet I felt I needed to prove myself to this older, relaxed man who was at once so incredibly New Mexican, but who seemed to ooze a kind of worldliness. Max invited me to what would later be called the El Zaguan Salons, but at the start, was merely a gathering of artists and writers who’d drink and talk late into the night at his home; the feeling was always of 1920s Paris. And though he rarely left his studio, Max was magnetic to creatives, and he plucked people he liked from their spaces, inserting them into his world.

www.sfreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Volatile Times#Carlos Martinez#French#New Mexican#American#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy