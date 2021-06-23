My Time With Max

My first impression of Max Carlos Martinez was made over a dinner with several artists and writers hosted by a mutual friend. Max was blunt and honest in a languid, French impressionist sort of way, and I bristled immediately at what I mistook for condescension. I was about 19 at the time, and Max was in his 50s—an older, gay, Albuquerque-born painter who so casually accepted me into his circle that I completely missed it. What was actually offered (implicit friendship) was lost someplace between his dry sense of humor and wit. I thought he was condescending, yet I felt I needed to prove myself to this older, relaxed man who was at once so incredibly New Mexican, but who seemed to ooze a kind of worldliness. Max invited me to what would later be called the El Zaguan Salons, but at the start, was merely a gathering of artists and writers who’d drink and talk late into the night at his home; the feeling was always of 1920s Paris. And though he rarely left his studio, Max was magnetic to creatives, and he plucked people he liked from their spaces, inserting them into his world.