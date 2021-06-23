Hamilton discusses transfer portal losses at Colonel Caravan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Caravan is making its way across the state and Tuesday night, they made their third stop at Apollo Pizza in Lexington. Colonel men’s basketball head coach A.W. Hamilton was one of the many head coaches in attendance and he addressed the elephant in the room, the transfer portal. EKU lost both Wendell Green Jr. to Auburn and Tre King to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown, but Hamilton used that same portal to re-load his roster.