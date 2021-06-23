Cancel
Raising Octopus Kids

By Jacks McNamara
Santa Fe Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thing that made me decide I wanted to have a baby was living with a couple who were raising an incredible kid and doing a damn fine job. They created a beautiful and very non-traditional extended family for their child by involving all kinds of adults in her life. The parents were musicians and radical activist types—they regularly hosted rehearsals of the Brass Liberation Orchestra in our living room and joined flash mobs for labor rights. (This was Oakland, 2009. Flash mobs were a thing.) They were queer and gender-creative, so when they hatched baby M, they decided to dress her in gender-neutral clothes until she was old enough to express her own preferences. Family members were clearly asked not to gift lots of ruffles or excessive quantities of pink; baby M wore mostly stripes and pants, because in our misogynist culture, “gender neutral” usually ends up meaning “not overtly feminine.”

