Enterprising kids take South Jersey terrapin rescue operations to the storm drains

Last evening was simply one of the best summer nights at the Jersey Shore that you could ever experience. If you have been in or around our area for any length of time, you know that we get a small handful of evenings like the one we had yesterday (Wednesday, June 24th). There was hardly a cloud in the sky, the humidity was very low, temperatures were right around 70, there was a nice breeze, and the sunset was spectacular and highlighted by a bright, full moon.